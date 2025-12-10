Uncovering Potential: Ciena's Earnings Preview

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ciena to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

Investors in Ciena are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.2% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.52 0.41 0.65 EPS Actual 0.67 0.42 0.64 0.54 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 4.00 6.00

Market Performance of Ciena's Stock

Shares of Ciena were trading at $214.35 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 153.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Ciena

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ciena.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Ciena, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $192.91, suggesting a potential 10.0% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ubiquiti, Lumentum Holdings and F5, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ubiquiti, with an average 1-year price target of $631.67, suggesting a potential 194.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lumentum Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $237.0, suggesting a potential 10.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for F5, with an average 1-year price target of $296.5, suggesting a potential 38.33% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ubiquiti, Lumentum Holdings and F5 are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ciena Buy 29.40% $503.08M 1.81% Ubiquiti Buy 33.33% $337.41M 27.78% Lumentum Holdings Buy 58.44% $181.50M 0.44% F5 Neutral 8.49% $666.21M 5.39%

Key Takeaway:

Ciena ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks last in gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Ciena

Ciena is a telecommunications equipment provider focused on optical transport technologies, with clients in a number of industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The company provides equipment, software, and services that support transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and data traffic management.

Ciena's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ciena displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ciena's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ciena's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ciena's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Ciena visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.