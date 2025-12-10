A Look at Broadcom's Upcoming Earnings Report

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Broadcom to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72.

Investors in Broadcom are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 9.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Broadcom's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.57 1.49 1.38 EPS Actual 1.69 1.58 1.60 1.42 Price Change % 9.00 -5.00 9.00 24.00

Tracking Broadcom's Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom were trading at $406.29 as of December 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 124.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Broadcom

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Broadcom.

A total of 16 analyst ratings have been received for Broadcom, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $431.81, suggesting a potential 6.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology and Intel, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Advanced Micro Devices, with an average 1-year price target of $280.26, suggesting a potential 31.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Micron Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $222.69, suggesting a potential 45.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Intel, with an average 1-year price target of $35.62, suggesting a potential 91.23% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology and Intel are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Broadcom Outperform 22.03% $10.70B 5.80% Advanced Micro Devices Buy 35.59% $4.78B 2.06% Micron Technology Outperform 46.00% $5.05B 6.10% Intel Neutral 2.78% $5.22B 3.98%

Key Takeaway:

Broadcom ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Broadcom's Background

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, such as for its best-of-breed film bulk acoustic resonator filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Key Indicators: Broadcom's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Broadcom showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.03% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Broadcom's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadcom's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadcom's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Broadcom faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Broadcom visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.