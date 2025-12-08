Earnings Outlook For Braze

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Braze to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Braze bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 13.59% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Braze's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.05 0.05 0.00 EPS Actual 0.15 0.07 0.12 -0.02 Price Change % 14.00 -18.00 2.00 -2.00

Performance of Braze Shares

Shares of Braze were trading at $30.3 as of December 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Braze

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Braze.

Analysts have provided Braze with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $46.67, suggesting a potential 54.03% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clear Secure, Asana and SPS Commerce, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clear Secure, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 25.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Asana, with an average 1-year price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential 49.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SPS Commerce, with an average 1-year price target of $112.0, suggesting a potential 269.64% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Clear Secure, Asana and SPS Commerce, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Braze Outperform 23.79% $121.89M -5.20% Clear Secure Buy 15.51% $149.79M 20.95% Asana Neutral 9.33% $178.73M -33.15% SPS Commerce Neutral 16.02% $131.97M 2.68%

Key Takeaway:

Braze ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Additionally, Braze has the lowest Return on Equity.

About Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Braze's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Braze displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Braze visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.