Compass Minerals Intl's Earnings Outlook

Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-12-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Compass Minerals Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

The announcement from Compass Minerals Intl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.26, leading to a 10.65% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Compass Minerals Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 0.00 -0.05 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.39 0.63 -0.55 -0.77 Price Change % -11.00 26.00 -6.00 1.00

Performance of Compass Minerals Intl Shares

Shares of Compass Minerals Intl were trading at $20.12 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

