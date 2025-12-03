Exploring Sportsman's Warehouse's Earnings Expectations

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The market awaits Sportsman's Warehouse's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.29% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sportsman's Warehouse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.47 -0.06 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.41 0.04 0.04 Price Change % 12.00 11.00 98.00 16.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse were trading at $2.3 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Sportsman's Warehouse

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sportsman's Warehouse.

Analysts have provided Sportsman's Warehouse with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $3.5, suggesting a potential 52.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GrabAGun Digital Hldgs, Outdoor Holding and Envela, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GrabAGun Digital Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $7.5, suggesting a potential 226.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Outdoor Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential 3.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Envela, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 508.7% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for GrabAGun Digital Hldgs, Outdoor Holding and Envela are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sportsman's Warehouse Buy 1.79% $93.95M -3.34% GrabAGun Digital Hldgs Buy 10.37% $2.38M -6.05% Outdoor Holding Buy 0.01% $10.44M 0.29% Envela Buy 22.37% $13.07M 5.65%

Key Takeaway:

Sportsman's Warehouse ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors. The company offers products in the categories of Camping, Apparel, Fishing, Footwear, Hunting and shooting, and Optics, Electronics, Accessories, and Other products. It provides products such as Backpacks, Jackets, Camp essentials, Hiking boots, GPS devices, ATV accessories and Fishing rods, among others.

Breaking Down Sportsman's Warehouse's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sportsman's Warehouse showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.79% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sportsman's Warehouse's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sportsman's Warehouse's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sportsman's Warehouse's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sportsman's Warehouse's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Sportsman's Warehouse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

