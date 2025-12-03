Insights into Destination XL Group's Upcoming Earnings

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Destination XL Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Destination XL Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Destination XL Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.06 0.03 0.03 EPS Actual 0.00 -0.04 0.02 -0.03 Price Change % 0.00 -13.00 -5.00 -10.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group were trading at $0.96 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.