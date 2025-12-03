A Glimpse of Hovnanian Enterprises's Earnings Potential

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hovnanian Enterprises to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

Investors in Hovnanian Enterprises are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $1.52 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.99% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hovnanian Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.51 2.45 2.71 EPS Actual 1.99 2.43 3.58 12.79 Price Change % 11.00 -7.00 0.00 -4.00

Market Performance of Hovnanian Enterprises's Stock

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises were trading at $129.48 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hovnanian Enterprises visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.