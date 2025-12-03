A Preview Of ServiceTitan's Earnings

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ServiceTitan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

ServiceTitan bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.64% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ServiceTitan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.12 0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.33 0.18 0.12 -0.03 Price Change % 14.00 -7.00 13.00 -4.00

ServiceTitan Share Price Analysis

Shares of ServiceTitan were trading at $90.075 as of December 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on ServiceTitan

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ServiceTitan.

With 13 analyst ratings, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $135.08, indicating a potential 49.96% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AppFolio, Open Text and Klaviyo, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AppFolio, with an average 1-year price target of $303.2, suggesting a potential 236.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Open Text, with an average 1-year price target of $40.56, suggesting a potential 54.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Klaviyo, with an average 1-year price target of $41.43, suggesting a potential 54.0% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for AppFolio, Open Text and Klaviyo are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ServiceTitan Outperform 25.46% $171.35M -2.19% AppFolio Outperform 21.20% $157.88M 7.05% Open Text Neutral 1.51% $937.52M 3.72% Klaviyo Outperform 32.24% $234.74M -0.04%

Key Takeaway:

ServiceTitan ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it outperforms in terms of Consensus rating and is at the middle for Return on Equity.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Inc is an end-to-end technology platform built for contractors to transform the performance of their businesses. The Company's platform provides business owners, technicians, customer service representatives and other key office staff with technology tools designed to help customers grow revenue, drive operational efficiencies, deliver a superior end-customer experience and monitor key business drivers in real-time. The Company also has subsidiaries in Yerevan, Armenia and British Columbia, Canada that primarily serve as research and development and support centers.

Breaking Down ServiceTitan's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ServiceTitan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.46% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceTitan's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceTitan's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceTitan's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ServiceTitan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

