Earnings Preview: Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-12-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cooper Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11.

Anticipation surrounds Cooper Companies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 12.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.07 0.93 0.91 1.00 EPS Actual 1.10 0.96 0.92 1.04 Price Change % -13.00 -15.00 -7.00 -4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies were trading at $75.84 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Cooper Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cooper Companies.

Analysts have provided Cooper Companies with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $73.67, suggesting a potential 2.86% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Solventum, Align Technology and Bausch & Lomb, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Solventum, with an average 1-year price target of $86.0, suggesting a potential 13.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Align Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $163.56, suggesting a potential 115.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bausch & Lomb, with an average 1-year price target of $17.55, suggesting a potential 76.86% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Solventum, Align Technology and Bausch & Lomb are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cooper Companies Neutral 5.73% $692M 1.18% Solventum Neutral 0.67% $1.14B 29.34% Align Technology Outperform 1.82% $639.20M 1.44% Bausch & Lomb Neutral 7.11% $771M -0.44%

Key Takeaway:

Cooper Companies ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cooper Companies

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the US. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the US contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the US, and controls 17% of the US IUD market.

Cooper Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cooper Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.73% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Cooper Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

