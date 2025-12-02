A Look Ahead: Torrid Holdings's Earnings Forecast

Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Torrid Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The market awaits Torrid Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 25.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Torrid Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.05 -0.07 0.03 EPS Actual 0.02 0.06 -0.03 -0.01 Price Change % -25.00 -1.00 4.00 -25.00

Market Performance of Torrid Holdings's Stock

Shares of Torrid Holdings were trading at $1.42 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

