Earnings Outlook For Snowflake

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-12-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Snowflake to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from Snowflake is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 20.27% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Snowflake's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.21 0.17 0.15 EPS Actual 0.35 0.24 0.30 0.20 Price Change % 20.00 13.00 5.00 33.00

Market Performance of Snowflake's Stock

Shares of Snowflake were trading at $252.0 as of December 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Snowflake

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Snowflake.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Snowflake, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $292.2, suggesting a potential 15.95% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cloudflare, CoreWeave and MongoDB, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cloudflare, with an average 1-year price target of $263.59, suggesting a potential 4.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CoreWeave, with an average 1-year price target of $138.04, suggesting a potential 45.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MongoDB, with an average 1-year price target of $400.75, suggesting a potential 59.03% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Cloudflare, CoreWeave and MongoDB, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Snowflake Buy 31.78% $773.15M -12.47% Cloudflare Neutral 30.68% $415.71M -0.10% CoreWeave Neutral 133.70% $995.85M -2.86% MongoDB Buy 23.70% $419.97M -1.57%

Key Takeaway:

Snowflake ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Snowflake: A Closer Look

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Understanding the Numbers: Snowflake's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Snowflake's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.78% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Snowflake visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.