Uncovering Potential: Citi Trends's Earnings Preview

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Citi Trends will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.79.

Investors in Citi Trends are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.34% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Citi Trends's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.01 -0.19 0.18 -0.75 EPS Actual -0.82 0.17 -1.54 -0.78 Price Change % 8.00 3.00 -4.00 10.00

Performance of Citi Trends Shares

Shares of Citi Trends were trading at $45.29 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 91.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Citi Trends visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.