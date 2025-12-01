What to Expect from Signet Jewelers's Earnings

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in Signet Jewelers are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.38, leading to a 1.97% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Signet Jewelers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.04 6.25 0.33 EPS Actual 1.61 1.18 6.62 0.24 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 -1.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers were trading at $100.16 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Signet Jewelers

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Signet Jewelers.

Analysts have provided Signet Jewelers with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $98.25, suggesting a potential 1.91% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Academy Sports, Warby Parker and National Vision Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Academy Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $55.9, suggesting a potential 44.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Warby Parker, with an average 1-year price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential 74.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for National Vision Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 66.05% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Academy Sports, Warby Parker and National Vision Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Signet Jewelers Neutral 2.96% $591.90M -0.52% Academy Sports Neutral 3.28% $576.73M 6.24% Warby Parker Buy 15.19% $119.94M 1.61% National Vision Holdings Buy 7.93% $284.13M 0.39%

Key Takeaway:

Signet Jewelers ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Signet Jewelers is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Signet Jewelers Better

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-Mall & Outlet.

Breaking Down Signet Jewelers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Signet Jewelers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

