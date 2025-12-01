Insights into American Eagle Outfitters's Upcoming Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that American Eagle Outfitters will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Investors in American Eagle Outfitters are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 37.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at American Eagle Outfitters's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 -0.22 0.51 0.46 EPS Actual 0.45 -0.36 0.54 0.48 Price Change % 38.00 -2.00 -4.00 -14.00

American Eagle Outfitters Share Price Analysis

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters were trading at $20.4 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on American Eagle Outfitters

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $17.83, the consensus suggests a potential 12.6% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Victoria's Secret, Buckle and Abercrombie & Fitch, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Victoria's Secret, with an average 1-year price target of $32.4, suggesting a potential 58.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Buckle, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, suggesting a potential 169.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Abercrombie & Fitch, with an average 1-year price target of $109.69, suggesting a potential 437.7% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Victoria's Secret, Buckle and Abercrombie & Fitch, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Eagle Outfitters Neutral -0.57% $499.96M 5.14% Victoria's Secret Neutral 2.96% $519M 2.42% Buckle Neutral 4.94% $145.01M 9.87% Abercrombie & Fitch Neutral 6.79% $756.97M 8.66%

Key Takeaway:

American Eagle Outfitters ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know American Eagle Outfitters Better

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: American Eagle Outfitters's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: American Eagle Outfitters's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.57%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Eagle Outfitters's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Eagle Outfitters's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, American Eagle Outfitters adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

