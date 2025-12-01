Asana's Earnings: A Preview

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Asana to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits Asana's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 2.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.02 -0.01 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.06 0.05 0.00 -0.02 Price Change % 3.00 -20.00 -24.00 44.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Asana were trading at $12.88 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Asana

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Asana.

Analysts have provided Asana with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $16.33, suggesting a potential 26.79% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bitdeer Technologies, Braze and Ncino, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bitdeer Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $30.92, suggesting a potential 140.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Braze, with an average 1-year price target of $46.77, suggesting a potential 263.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ncino, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 179.5% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Bitdeer Technologies, Braze and Ncino are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Asana Neutral 9.89% $176.72M -20.99% Bitdeer Technologies Buy 173.59% $40.83M -41.65% Braze Outperform 23.79% $121.89M -5.20% Ncino Buy 12.40% $88.12M -1.43%

Key Takeaway:

Asana ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Asana: A Closer Look

Asana is a work management platform that allows for increased collaboration and visibility across an organization. Delivered via a SaaS-based model, users can track progress across marketing and development initiatives, create and automate workflows, and manage IT approvals. Revenue is generated on a per-seat basis across several pricing tiers. As of fiscal 2025, the company had over 175,000 customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Asana's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Asana's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Asana's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asana's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Asana's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.12. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

