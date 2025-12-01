Insights into Bank of Nova Scotia's Upcoming Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-12-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bank of Nova Scotia to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33.

Anticipation surrounds Bank of Nova Scotia's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of Nova Scotia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.14 1.17 1.16 EPS Actual 1.37 1.06 1.26 1.15 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 1.00 1.00

Performance of Bank of Nova Scotia Shares

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia were trading at $69.29 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of Nova Scotia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.