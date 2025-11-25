CollPlant Biotechnologies's Earnings Outlook

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-26. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

CollPlant Biotechnologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.29, leading to a 22.01% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CollPlant Biotechnologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.0 -0.13 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.1 -0.30 -0.33 Price Change % 22.00 34.0 -2.00 0.00

CollPlant Biotechnologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies were trading at $2.22 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on CollPlant Biotechnologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Analysts have provided CollPlant Biotechnologies with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $12.0, suggesting a potential 440.54% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and CollPlant Biotechnologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CollPlant Biotechnologies Buy -28.11% $-7K -26.88%

Key Takeaway:

CollPlant Biotechnologies ranks at the bottom among peers for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate of -28.11%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at -$7K. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity at -26.88%. Overall, CollPlant Biotechnologies lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and medical aesthetics. Its products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing. The revenues include income from business collaborators and sales of the BioInk product for the development of 3D bioprinting of organs and tissues, sales of rhCollagen for the medical aesthetics market, and sales in Europe of the products for tendinopathy and wound healing. The company operates in United States, which derives key revenue, Canada, Europe and Other, and Israel.

A Deep Dive into CollPlant Biotechnologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CollPlant Biotechnologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CollPlant Biotechnologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1869.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CollPlant Biotechnologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -26.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CollPlant Biotechnologies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -19.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

