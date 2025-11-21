A Look Ahead: Pennant Park Investment's Earnings Forecast

Pennant Park Investment (NYSE:PNNT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pennant Park Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The announcement from Pennant Park Investment is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pennant Park Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.22 EPS Actual 0.18 0.18 0.20 0.22 Price Change % 1.00 3.00 -1.00 0.00

Tracking Pennant Park Investment's Stock Performance

Shares of Pennant Park Investment were trading at $6.17 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Pennant Park Investment

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pennant Park Investment.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Pennant Park Investment, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $6.5, suggesting a potential 5.35% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Vinci Compass Investments, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Vinci Compass Investments, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vinci Compass Investments Buy -50.51% $327.37M 6.13%

Key Takeaway:

Pennant Park Investment ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, Pennant Park Investment is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Pennant Park Investment Better

Pennant Park Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation also seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments. The company focuses on investing in United States middle-market companies that offer attractive risk-reward to investors and to create a diversified portfolio that includes senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments. It generates majority of its revenue from interest and dividends received from investments made.

Pennant Park Investment: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pennant Park Investment displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 73.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pennant Park Investment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 78.97%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Park Investment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pennant Park Investment's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.31. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Pennant Park Investment visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.