Earnings Outlook For Symbotic

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Symbotic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Investors in Symbotic are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.82% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Symbotic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.05 0.03 0.06 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.03 0.05 Price Change % -14.00 7.00 -16.00 28.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Symbotic were trading at $54.72 as of November 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

