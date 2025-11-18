Earnings Outlook For Valvoline

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Valvoline will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

The announcement from Valvoline is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.19% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Valvoline's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.36 0.30 0.42 EPS Actual 0.47 0.34 0.32 0.46 Price Change % 2.00 -3.00 -2.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline were trading at $31.32 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Valvoline

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Valvoline.

With 3 analyst ratings, Valvoline has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $46.67, indicating a potential 49.01% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Asbury Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive and CarMax, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Asbury Automotive Group, with an average 1-year price target of $260.0, suggesting a potential 730.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Group 1 Automotive, with an average 1-year price target of $475.0, suggesting a potential 1416.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CarMax, with an average 1-year price target of $46.89, suggesting a potential 49.71% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Asbury Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive and CarMax, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Valvoline Outperform 4.18% $177.60M 20.10% Asbury Automotive Group Underperform 13.31% $802.50M 3.84% Group 1 Automotive Neutral 10.75% $919.70M 0.41% CarMax Neutral -5.97% $717.67M 1.53%

Key Takeaway:

Valvoline ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. Additionally, Valvoline has the highest return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Key Indicators: Valvoline's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Valvoline showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.18% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valvoline's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valvoline's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Valvoline's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 4.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Valvoline visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.