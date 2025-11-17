A Look Ahead: James Hardie Industries's Earnings Forecast

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that James Hardie Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Anticipation surrounds James Hardie Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 34.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at James Hardie Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.37 0.36 EPS Actual 0.29 0.36 0.36 0.36 Price Change % -34.00 -3.00 3.00 9.00

Performance of James Hardie Industries Shares

Shares of James Hardie Industries were trading at $16.69 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on James Hardie Industries

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on James Hardie Industries.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for James Hardie Industries, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $25.75, suggesting a potential 54.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Eagle Materials, Knife River Holding and Amrize, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eagle Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $240.83, suggesting a potential 1342.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Knife River Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $90.0, suggesting a potential 439.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amrize, with an average 1-year price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential 249.49% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Eagle Materials, Knife River Holding and Amrize, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity James Hardie Industries Buy -9.28% $336.90M 2.83% Eagle Materials Neutral 2.45% $199.71M 9.07% Knife River Holding Outperform 8.90% $284.33M 9.33% Amrize Outperform 6.65% $1.09B 4.30%

Key Takeaway:

James Hardie Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie is a manufacturer of fiber cement-based building products, selling primarily to the residential construction industry. North America is the primary geography, generating about 80% of group earnings. Here, it is the largest manufacturer of fiber cement, which is mainly used for exterior siding on houses. Following the Azek acquisition in 2025, it also produces wooden composite decking materials, siding trims, and accessories for outdoor areas including stair and deck railing. Businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, make up the rest of earnings.

James Hardie Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, James Hardie Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.28% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: James Hardie Industries's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): James Hardie Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): James Hardie Industries's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, James Hardie Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

