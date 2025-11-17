Earnings Outlook For Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Elbit Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74.

Anticipation surrounds Elbit Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.66, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elbit Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.57 2.30 1.95 1.86 EPS Actual 3.23 2.57 2.66 2.21 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 1.00 0.00

Tracking Elbit Systems's Stock Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems were trading at $473.03 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Elbit Systems

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Elbit Systems.

Elbit Systems has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $530.0, the consensus suggests a potential 12.04% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rocket Lab, Curtiss-Wright and Carpenter Technology, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rocket Lab, with an average 1-year price target of $69.43, suggesting a potential 85.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Curtiss-Wright, with an average 1-year price target of $552.25, suggesting a potential 16.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Carpenter Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $374.6, suggesting a potential 20.81% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Rocket Lab, Curtiss-Wright and Carpenter Technology, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Elbit Systems Buy 21.31% $472.91M 3.47% Rocket Lab Buy 47.97% $57.31M -1.85% Curtiss-Wright Neutral 8.79% $327.47M 4.76% Carpenter Technology Buy 2.24% $216.40M 6.45%

Key Takeaway:

Elbit Systems ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, showing the highest percentage increase. In terms of Gross Profit, Elbit Systems is also at the top with the highest amount. However, for Return on Equity, Elbit Systems is at the bottom compared to its peers. Overall, Elbit Systems is positioned well in terms of revenue and gross profit but lags behind in return on equity.

Delving into Elbit Systems's Background

Elbit Systems Ltd is a technology company involved in producing a portfolio of systems and products for aircraft, land, and naval applications. The company's products are used for defense, homeland security, and commercial flight capabilities. Its systems and solutions may be installed on new platforms, or it may perform a comprehensive modernization program to transform a platform. Elbit Systems gives instructions to its customers on the proper maintenance of its products and will provide support team specialists when the customer cannot fix a problem. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or as a subcontractor to government, defense, and homeland security contractors world wide.

A Deep Dive into Elbit Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Elbit Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.31% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Elbit Systems's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elbit Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elbit Systems's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Elbit Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.31.

