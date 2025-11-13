Insights Ahead: Modiv Industrial's Quarterly Earnings

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Modiv Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 3.81% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Modiv Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.34 EPS Actual 0.38 0.33 0.37 0.34 Price Change % 4.00 -1.00 7.00 -2.00

Modiv Industrial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Modiv Industrial were trading at $14.62 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

