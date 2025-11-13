What to Expect from Scholar Rock Holding's Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.85.

Scholar Rock Holding bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 9.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Scholar Rock Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.66 -0.71 -0.63 -0.60 EPS Actual -0.98 -0.67 -0.61 -0.66 Price Change % -9.00 1.00 8.00 3.00

Market Performance of Scholar Rock Holding's Stock

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding were trading at $30.82 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

