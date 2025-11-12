Earnings Outlook For FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that FitLife Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The announcement from FitLife Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FitLife Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.29 0.23 0.25 EPS Actual 0.18 0.20 0.21 0.22 Price Change % 3.00 -6.00 -3.00 -9.00

Performance of FitLife Brands Shares

Shares of FitLife Brands were trading at $19.18 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on FitLife Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FitLife Brands.

Analysts have provided FitLife Brands with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $25.0, suggesting a potential 30.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Beauty Health, Honest Co and Natures Sunshine Products, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Beauty Health, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 84.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Honest Co, with an average 1-year price target of $4.42, suggesting a potential 76.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Natures Sunshine Products, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 19.92% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Beauty Health, Honest Co and Natures Sunshine Products, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FitLife Brands Buy -4.74% $6.90M 4.38% Beauty Health Buy -10.34% $45.63M -15.80% Honest Co Neutral -6.72% $34.49M 0.40% Natures Sunshine Products Buy 11.97% $94.05M 3.35%

Key Takeaway:

FitLife Brands is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates and lower profit margins compared to its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity, indicating efficient use of shareholder equity. Overall, FitLife Brands ranks below average compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands Inc is a provider of proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. The company markets and sells its products under NDS, PMD, Siren labs, Core active, Metis nutrition, Isatori, and Biogenetic laboratories brand names. Its product portfolio consists of sports nutrition, energy, sports drink products, meal replacement products, and weight loss products. The firm derives its revenue from product sales. Its product categories include Natural & Organic Foods, Functional Foods, Natural & Organic Personal Care and Household Products, and Supplements.

FitLife Brands's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining FitLife Brands's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: FitLife Brands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FitLife Brands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

To track all earnings releases for FitLife Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.