A Glimpse of Relmada Therapeutics's Earnings Potential

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Relmada Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The announcement from Relmada Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.28 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.41% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Relmada Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.31 -0.70 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.58 -0.62 -0.72 Price Change % -2.00 -2.00 0.00 1.00

Tracking Relmada Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics were trading at $3.29 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Relmada Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.