What's Next: Cybin's Earnings Preview

Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cybin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.09.

The announcement from Cybin is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.54, leading to a 5.66% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cybin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.51 -1.570 -0.96 EPS Actual -1.10 -1.02 -0.378 -2.10 Price Change % -6.00 7.00 0.000 5.00

Market Performance of Cybin's Stock

Shares of Cybin were trading at $6.35 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cybin visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.