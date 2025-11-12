A Look at Applied Mat's Upcoming Earnings Report

Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Applied Mat will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

Anticipation surrounds Applied Mat's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 14.07% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Applied Mat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.35 2.31 2.29 2.19 EPS Actual 2.48 2.39 2.38 2.32 Price Change % -14.00 -5.00 -8.00 -9.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Mat were trading at $228.67 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Applied Mat

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Applied Mat.

Analysts have provided Applied Mat with 26 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $211.73, suggesting a potential 7.41% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lam Research, KLA and Teradyne, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lam Research, with an average 1-year price target of $152.08, suggesting a potential 33.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KLA, with an average 1-year price target of $1264.87, suggesting a potential 453.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teradyne, with an average 1-year price target of $163.45, suggesting a potential 28.52% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lam Research, KLA and Teradyne, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Applied Mat Outperform 7.73% $3.56B 9.25% Lam Research Buy 27.74% $2.68B 15.64% KLA Neutral 12.96% $1.97B 23.17% Teradyne Neutral 4.33% $449.31M 4.30%

Key Takeaway:

Applied Mat is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, it is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Applied Mat showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.73% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

