Examining the Future: Intellicheck's Earnings Outlook

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Intellicheck to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits Intellicheck's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.59% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Intellicheck's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 0.03 -0.04 Price Change % -2.00 5.00 7.00 -11.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Intellicheck were trading at $4.52 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

