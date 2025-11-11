Insights into MaxCyte's Upcoming Earnings

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MaxCyte to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Anticipation surrounds MaxCyte's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 29.9% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MaxCyte's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.1 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.1 -0.10 -0.11 Price Change % -30.00 -11.0 -8.00 -11.00

Tracking MaxCyte's Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte were trading at $1.47 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

