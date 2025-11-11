A Look at Duos Technologies Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Investors in Duos Technologies Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duos Technologies Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.18 -0.29 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.18 -0.41 -0.23 Price Change % 1.00 9.00 -7.00 13.00

Performance of Duos Technologies Group Shares

Shares of Duos Technologies Group were trading at $9.99 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 113.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Duos Technologies Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Duos Technologies Group.

Analysts have given Duos Technologies Group a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $11.5, indicating a potential 15.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Silvaco Group, Alarum Technologies and Xperi, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 20.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alarum Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 145.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Xperi, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 10.11% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Silvaco Group, Alarum Technologies and Xperi are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Duos Technologies Group Buy 279.75% $1.52M -71.18% Silvaco Group Buy -19.47% $8.54M -11.53% Alarum Technologies Buy -1.05% $5.43M 1.01% Xperi Buy -16.00% $82.55M -1.45%

Key Takeaway:

Duos Technologies Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Duos Technologies Group: A Closer Look

Duos Technologies Group Inc operating under its brand name duostech, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics and intermodal businesses that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The company's main offering, the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), provides both freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains that are moving at full speed. It has also developed the Automated Logistics Information System (ALIS) which automates gatehouse operations where transport trucks enter and exit large logistics and intermodal facilities. Its segments are Rail, Commercial, Governments, Banking and AI.

Duos Technologies Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Duos Technologies Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 279.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -61.33%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duos Technologies Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -71.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duos Technologies Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Duos Technologies Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.66. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

