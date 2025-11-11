An Overview of eGain's Earnings

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate eGain to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits eGain's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 5.35% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at eGain's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.01 0.02 0.00 EPS Actual 0.09 0.03 0.04 0.04 Price Change % 5.00 4.00 -18.00 -7.00

eGain Share Price Analysis

Shares of eGain were trading at $15.175 as of November 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 179.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.