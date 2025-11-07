A Peek at Myomo's Future Earnings

Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Myomo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The market awaits Myomo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 38.64% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Myomo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.08 -0.02 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.08 -0.01 -0.03 Price Change % -39.00 -31.00 41.00 20.00

Tracking Myomo's Stock Performance

Shares of Myomo were trading at $0.817 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 83.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Myomo

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Myomo.

Analysts have given Myomo a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $7.75, indicating a potential 848.59% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NeuroOne Medical Tech, Femasys and Co-Diagnostics, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NeuroOne Medical Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 267.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Femasys, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 879.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Co-Diagnostics, with an average 1-year price target of $5.8, suggesting a potential 609.91% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for NeuroOne Medical Tech, Femasys and Co-Diagnostics, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Myomo Buy 28.34% $6.05M -23.57% NeuroOne Medical Tech Buy 105.39% $914.84K -32.27% Femasys Buy 84.78% $251.10K -261.74% Co-Diagnostics Buy -93.87% $130.80K -17.36%

Key Takeaway:

Myomo ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Myomo

Myomo Inc is a wearable medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. The MyoPro myoelectric upper limb orthosis product is registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a Class II medical device. The company provides the devices to patients and bills their insurance companies directly, sometimes utilizing the clinical services of orthotics and prosthetics providers for which a fee is paid. The company sells the product to orthotics and prosthetics providers around the world and the Veterans Health Administration (VA).

Breaking Down Myomo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Myomo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.34% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myomo's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -47.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Myomo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -23.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -11.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Myomo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

To track all earnings releases for Myomo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.