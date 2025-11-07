November 7, 2025 9:02 AM 1 min read

Insights into Immunovant's Upcoming Earnings

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Immunovant to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72.

Investors in Immunovant are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.05% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Immunovant's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025
EPS Estimate -0.68 -0.72 -0.76 -0.60
EPS Actual -0.71 -0.64 -0.76 -0.74
Price Change % 3.00 0.00 0.00 2.00

Tracking Immunovant's Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant were trading at $23.67 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Immunovant visit their earnings calendar on our site.

