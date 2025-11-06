What to Expect from DoubleVerify Hldgs's Earnings

DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that DoubleVerify Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds DoubleVerify Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.45% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DoubleVerify Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.15 0.18 0.07 EPS Actual 0.05 0.01 0.14 0.10 Price Change % 2.00 -6.00 -36.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify Hldgs were trading at $11.15 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on DoubleVerify Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DoubleVerify Hldgs.

The consensus rating for DoubleVerify Hldgs is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $15.5 implies a potential 39.01% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Integral Ad Science Holdi, Stagwell and Magnite, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Integral Ad Science Holdi, with an average 1-year price target of $10.4, suggesting a potential 6.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stagwell, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 19.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Magnite, with an average 1-year price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential 211.66% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Integral Ad Science Holdi, Stagwell and Magnite are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DoubleVerify Holdings Neutral 21.25% $155.90M 0.83% Integral Ad Science Holdi Neutral 15.60% $118.81M 0.65% Stagwell Buy 5.31% $247.60M -0.97% Magnite Buy 6.42% $108.38M 1.48%

Key Takeaway:

DoubleVerify Holdings ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, DoubleVerify Holdings is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

About DoubleVerify Hldgs

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

DoubleVerify Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: DoubleVerify Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

