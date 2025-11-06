Marcus & Millichap Earnings Preview

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Marcus & Millichap bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Marcus & Millichap's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.16 -0.02 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.11 0.22 -0.14 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 5.00 5.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap were trading at $30.92 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Marcus & Millichap

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Underperform. With an average one-year price target of $29.0, the consensus suggests a potential 6.21% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Anywhere Real Estate, Real Brokerage and Offerpad Solutions, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Anywhere Real Estate, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 66.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Real Brokerage, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 80.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Offerpad Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential 96.28% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Anywhere Real Estate, Real Brokerage and Offerpad Solutions, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marcus & Millichap Underperform 8.78% $65.66M -1.80% Anywhere Real Estate Neutral -3.33% $565M -0.85% Real Brokerage Buy 52.64% $44.86M -0.87% Offerpad Solutions Neutral -36.23% $9.34M -36.04%

Key Takeaway:

Marcus & Millichap ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, the company's performance is underperforming compared to its peers in these key metrics.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Inc is a national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory, and consulting services. The company generates revenues by collecting fees on the sale and financing of commercial properties. These fees consist of commissions collected upon the sale of a property and fees collected from the placement of loans.

Financial Milestones: Marcus & Millichap's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marcus & Millichap's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Marcus & Millichap's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.41%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marcus & Millichap's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

