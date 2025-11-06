Gray Television's Earnings Outlook

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gray Television to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Anticipation surrounds Gray Television's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.16, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.45 1.27 0.92 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.23 1.59 0.86 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 -3.00 -26.00

Tracking Gray Television's Stock Performance

Shares of Gray Television were trading at $4.52 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Gray Television

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gray Television.

The consensus rating for Gray Television is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.8, there's a potential 50.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and E W Scripps, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and E W Scripps, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity E W Scripps Neutral -5.85% $226.39M -5.83%

Key Takeaway:

Gray Television is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, indicating a decline in revenue compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Gray Television is also at the bottom, suggesting lower profitability. Additionally, its Return on Equity is at the bottom, reflecting lower returns generated on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Gray Television's Background

Gray Media Inc is a multimedia company. The company owns and operates local television stations and digital assets. It also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with digital products and services. Its additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Key Indicators: Gray Television's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Gray Television faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.54% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Gray Television's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gray Television's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gray Television's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.6.

To track all earnings releases for Gray Television visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.