Holley's Earnings: A Preview

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Holley will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Holley bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 8.58% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Holley's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.05 0.02 0.03 EPS Actual 0.09 0.02 0.11 -0.01 Price Change % 9.00 9.00 -18.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Holley were trading at $2.84 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Holley

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Holley.

Analysts have given Holley a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $3.75, indicating a potential 32.04% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stoneridge, Worksport and American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Stoneridge, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 463.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Worksport, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 304.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential 175.7% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Stoneridge, Worksport and American Axle & Mfg Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Holley Buy -1.67% $69.56M 2.52% Stoneridge Outperform -3.84% $48.94M -3.64% Worksport Buy 113.63% $1.08M -19.95% American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Buy -5.89% $200.70M 5.94%

Key Takeaway:

Holley ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Holley

Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry. It offers a diversified line of performance automotive products including fuel injection systems, tuners, exhaust products, carburetors, safety equipment and various other performance automotive products. The Company's products are designed to enhance street, off-road, recreational and competitive vehicle performance through increased horsepower, torque and drivability. The company's brands include Holley, APR, MSD and Flowmaster, among others. It derives revenue from the U.S. and Italy, of which prime revenue is derived from the U.S.

Financial Milestones: Holley's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Holley's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Holley's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Holley's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Holley's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

