Examining the Future: Telephone and Data's Earnings Outlook

Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Telephone and Data will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Anticipation surrounds Telephone and Data's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.67% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Telephone and Data's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.02 -0.32 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.09 -0.09 0.01 Price Change % 1.00 -9.00 -4.00 -8.00

Telephone and Data Share Price Analysis

Shares of Telephone and Data were trading at $38.77 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Telephone and Data visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.