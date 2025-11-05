A Look at Skillz's Upcoming Earnings Report

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Skillz will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.28.

The announcement from Skillz is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.87, leading to a 14.61% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Skillz's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.45 -1.02 -1.0 -1.11 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.92 -1.5 -1.20 Price Change % 15.00 6.00 -14.0 -10.00

Market Performance of Skillz's Stock

Shares of Skillz were trading at $6.16 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

