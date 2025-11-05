A Look at PAR Technology's Upcoming Earnings Report

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PAR Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The market awaits PAR Technology's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PAR Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.04 -0.08 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.01 0.00 -0.09 Price Change % -19.00 4.00 13.00 12.00

Stock Performance

Shares of PAR Technology were trading at $33.63 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on PAR Technology

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PAR Technology.

The consensus rating for PAR Technology is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $60.0 implies a potential 78.41% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PagerDuty, Karooooo and Amplitude, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PagerDuty, with an average 1-year price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential 47.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Karooooo, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 78.41% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amplitude, with an average 1-year price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential 53.17% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for PagerDuty, Karooooo and Amplitude, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PAR Technology Buy 43.83% $50.99M -2.46% PagerDuty Buy 6.45% $104.41M 5.99% Karooooo Buy 21.43% $912.43M 7.55% Amplitude Buy 13.60% $60.46M -8.67%

Key Takeaway:

PAR Technology is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, PAR Technology is at the bottom compared to its peers. Overall, PAR Technology shows mixed performance when compared to its peers in the analysis.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a foodservice technology company providing omnichannel cloud-based software and hardware solutions to the restaurant industry in three restaurant categories - quick service, fast casual, and table service - and the retail industry, including convenience and fuel retailers (C-Stores). The company's product and service offerings include point-of-sale, customer engagement and loyalty, digital ordering and delivery, operational intelligence, payment processing, hardware, and related technologies, solutions, and services. The company generates revenue from subscription service, Sale of Hardware products, and Professional Service.

Financial Insights: PAR Technology

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PAR Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 43.83% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PAR Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PAR Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PAR Technology's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, PAR Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

