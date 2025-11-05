An Overview of Novavax's Earnings

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Novavax to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.96.

Anticipation surrounds Novavax's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.74, which was followed by a 15.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novavax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.19 -0.51 -0.83 EPS Actual 0.62 2.93 -0.51 -0.76 Price Change % 16.00 -10.00 18.00 -8.00

Performance of Novavax Shares

Shares of Novavax were trading at $7.51 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

