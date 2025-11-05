Insights into Civitas Resources's Upcoming Earnings

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Civitas Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

The market awaits Civitas Resources's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.04% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Civitas Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.58 1.99 1.99 EPS Actual 0.99 1.77 1.78 1.99 Price Change % 8.00 1.00 -18.00 0.00

Tracking Civitas Resources's Stock Performance

Shares of Civitas Resources were trading at $26.99 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Civitas Resources

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Civitas Resources.

The consensus rating for Civitas Resources is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $43.57 implies a potential 61.43% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SM Energy, Northern Oil & Gas and BKV, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential 12.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Northern Oil & Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $28.6, suggesting a potential 5.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BKV, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 16.71% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for SM Energy, Northern Oil & Gas and BKV are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Civitas Resources Outperform -19.60% $300M 1.84% SM Energy Neutral 26.25% $256.60M 3.33% Northern Oil & Gas Buy 2.45% $215.20M 4.14% BKV Outperform 54.30% $166.22M 6.81%

Key Takeaway:

Civitas Resources ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a decrease of 19.60% compared to positive growth for others. It also has the lowest Gross Profit among the group. In terms of Return on Equity, Civitas Resources is at the bottom with 1.84%, while others have higher returns. Overall, Civitas Resources lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know Civitas Resources Better

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado - DJ Basin. The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Breaking Down Civitas Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Civitas Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

