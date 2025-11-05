A Glimpse of Autohome's Earnings Potential

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Autohome to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The market awaits Autohome's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 0.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Autohome's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.46 0.51 0.52 EPS Actual 0.56 0.49 0.55 0.58 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -1.00 3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Autohome were trading at $24.93 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

