An Overview of Sunrun's Earnings

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sunrun to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The market awaits Sunrun's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.21, leading to a 32.3% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sunrun's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.25 -0.18 -0.12 EPS Actual 1.07 0.20 1.41 -0.37 Price Change % 32.00 15.00 -8.00 -12.00

Sunrun Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sunrun were trading at $19.06 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sunrun

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sunrun.

Analysts have provided Sunrun with 16 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $19.56, suggesting a potential 2.62% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sensata Technologies, Vicor and Plug Power, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sensata Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential 111.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vicor, with an average 1-year price target of $90.0, suggesting a potential 372.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plug Power, with an average 1-year price target of $3.3, suggesting a potential 82.69% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Sensata Technologies, Vicor and Plug Power are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sunrun Outperform 8.68% $119.82M 10.10% Sensata Technologies Buy -5.17% $259.38M -5.81% Vicor Buy 18.52% $63.51M 4.57% Plug Power Neutral 21.36% $-53.47M -12.84%

Key Takeaway:

Sunrun ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Financial Insights: Sunrun

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sunrun's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.83. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Sunrun visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.