Earnings Outlook For ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ConocoPhillips to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

The market awaits ConocoPhillips's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.41% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ConocoPhillips's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.36 2.05 1.83 1.64 EPS Actual 1.42 2.09 1.98 1.78 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -2.00 -2.00

Tracking ConocoPhillips's Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips were trading at $87.91 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on ConocoPhillips

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ConocoPhillips.

Analysts have given ConocoPhillips a total of 13 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $116.77, indicating a potential 32.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Canadian Natural Res, EOG Resources and Diamondback Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Canadian Natural Res, with an average 1-year price target of $62.0, suggesting a potential 29.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EOG Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $141.77, suggesting a potential 61.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Diamondback Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $187.71, suggesting a potential 113.53% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Canadian Natural Res, EOG Resources and Diamondback Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ConocoPhillips Outperform 2.82% $3.51B 3.00% Canadian Natural Res Outperform -8.92% $2.31B 6.02% EOG Resources Neutral -11.18% $3.45B 4.58% Diamondback Energy Outperform 6.98% $1.26B 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

ConocoPhillips ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It ranks second in Revenue Growth.

Delving into ConocoPhillips's Background

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. Its operations are primarily in Alaska and the Lower 48, with footprints in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Financial Insights: ConocoPhillips

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.02%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.0%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

