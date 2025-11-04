Exploring HighPeak Energy's Earnings Expectations

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that HighPeak Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from HighPeak Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 13.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HighPeak Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.25 0.13 0.22 EPS Actual 0.10 0.31 0.19 0.35 Price Change % -13.00 4.00 -7.00 11.00

Tracking HighPeak Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy were trading at $6.29 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on HighPeak Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on HighPeak Energy.

The consensus rating for HighPeak Energy is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $12.0 implies a potential 90.78% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vitesse Energy, TXO Partners and Sable Offshore, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vitesse Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 217.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TXO Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential 228.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sable Offshore, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 217.97% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Vitesse Energy, TXO Partners and Sable Offshore, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity HighPeak Energy Buy -27.20% $53.06M 1.44% Vitesse Energy Neutral 22.76% $21.37M 3.63% TXO Partners Buy 56.84% $24.86M -0.02% Sable Offshore Buy 0.00% $-3.17M -35.26%

Key Takeaway:

HighPeak Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage. It is at the top for Gross Profit. HighPeak Energy is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know HighPeak Energy Better

HighPeak Energy Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in Howard County of the Midland Basin. The company operates in a single segment, which is crude oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production in the U.S.

Financial Insights: HighPeak Energy

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining HighPeak Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.2% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HighPeak Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, HighPeak Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for HighPeak Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.