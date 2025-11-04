Preview: CSG Systems Intl's Earnings

CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CSG Systems Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02.

Anticipation surrounds CSG Systems Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 1.16% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CSG Systems Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.96 1.02 1.21 1.06 EPS Actual 1.16 1.14 1.65 1.06 Price Change % 1.00 7.00 6.00 9.00

Tracking CSG Systems Intl's Stock Performance

Shares of CSG Systems Intl were trading at $78.31 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on CSG Systems Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CSG Systems Intl.

With 3 analyst ratings, CSG Systems Intl has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $77.23, indicating a potential 1.38% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Concentrix, TaskUs and Verra Mobility, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Concentrix, with an average 1-year price target of $70.17, suggesting a potential 10.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TaskUs, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 77.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Verra Mobility, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 61.05% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Concentrix, TaskUs and Verra Mobility are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CSG Systems Intl Neutral 2.35% $146.99M 4.28% Concentrix Outperform 4.01% $855.01M 2.04% TaskUs Neutral 23.60% $113.52M 3.77% Verra Mobility Buy 16.13% $239.87M 12.40%

Key Takeaway:

CSG Systems Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

About CSG Systems Intl

CSG Systems International Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company that enables companies in a wide variety of industry verticals to tackle the growing complexity of business in the digital age. The company's cloud-first architecture and customer-centric approach empower companies to deliver unforgettable experiences for B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer), and B2B2X (business-to-business-to-consumer) customers, making it easier for people and businesses to connect to, use and pay for the services the company offers. The company operates in one segment i.e. Solutions and Services. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the United States.

CSG Systems Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: CSG Systems Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CSG Systems Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.94, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

