Earnings Preview: Lyft

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lyft to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Lyft bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.57% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lyft's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.02 0.22 0.20 EPS Actual 0.10 0.01 0.27 0.29 Price Change % 2.00 28.00 -8.00 23.00

Market Performance of Lyft's Stock

Shares of Lyft were trading at $20.95 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Lyft

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lyft.

A total of 18 analyst ratings have been received for Lyft, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $19.53, suggesting a potential 6.78% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Grab Holdings and Uber Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Grab Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $6.6, suggesting a potential 68.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Uber Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $117.62, suggesting a potential 461.43% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Grab Holdings and Uber Technologies, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lyft Neutral 10.61% $652.45M 5.13% Grab Holdings Buy 23.34% $354M 0.55% Uber Technologies Outperform 18.23% $5.04B 6.08%

Key Takeaway:

Lyft ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Lyft Better

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Key Indicators: Lyft's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lyft displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.05. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

