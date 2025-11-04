Insights Ahead: Fidelity National Info's Quarterly Earnings

Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fidelity National Info to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48.

Fidelity National Info bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 3.21% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Fidelity National Info's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.20 1.36 1.29 EPS Actual 1.36 1.21 1.40 1.40 Price Change % -3.00 -1.00 -1.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Fidelity National Info's Stock

Shares of Fidelity National Info were trading at $62.2 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Fidelity National Info

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Fidelity National Info.

Fidelity National Info has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $80.43, the consensus suggests a potential 29.31% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fiserv, Affirm Holdings and Toast, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fiserv, with an average 1-year price target of $114.94, suggesting a potential 84.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Affirm Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $93.44, suggesting a potential 50.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Toast, with an average 1-year price target of $48.91, suggesting a potential 21.37% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Fiserv, Affirm Holdings and Toast are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fidelity National Info Neutral 5.06% $952M -3.22% Fiserv Neutral 0.92% $3.10B 3.15% Affirm Holdings Buy 32.95% $593.47M 2.33% Toast Neutral 24.80% $392M 4.58%

Key Takeaway:

Fidelity National Info ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for Fidelity National Info is neutral.

Discovering Fidelity National Info: A Closer Look

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Fidelity National Info: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fidelity National Info showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.06% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, Fidelity National Info adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

